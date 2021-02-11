RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Update

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,200 shares, a growth of 411.7% from the January 14th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of RadView Software stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01. RadView Software has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

