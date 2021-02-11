Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,335 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Ralph Lauren worth $49,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $124.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.37.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,419 shares of company stock valued at $13,961,607. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

