RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $42.60 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $42.60 million and $2.03 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00052812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00269251 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00102976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00077621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00087397 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00062829 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,869,312 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

