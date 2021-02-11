Rapidz (RPZX) Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $4.25 million and $11,334.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.12 or 0.01098125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.18 or 0.05364530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00026311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00019122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003703 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00033392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

