RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Stock Price Up 26.9%

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) rose 26.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 8,296,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 339% from the average daily volume of 1,890,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

