Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0010 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $4.56 million and $7,990.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 74% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00052350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.40 or 0.00259330 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00094656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00075684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00084867 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.54 or 0.96074126 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

