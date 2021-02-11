Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.09 Million

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 11th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $64,326.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.36 or 0.00255451 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00098056 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00075951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00084016 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,088,140,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

