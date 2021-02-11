Raymond James Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $36.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. Truist lifted their price objective on Criteo from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of CRTO opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 1.05. Criteo has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $35.01.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,779,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,393,000 after acquiring an additional 422,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Criteo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Criteo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,372,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,106,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

