Raymond James Raises Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $205.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.13.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR opened at $179.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.62 and a 200 day moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.91 and a beta of 0.73. Avalara has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $59,820.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,238.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total value of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,779 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,237 shares of company stock worth $41,779,662. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.