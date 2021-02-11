Raymond James Upgrades Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Strong-Buy

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $246.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $231.09.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,403,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $8,729,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $95,397,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

