Raymond James Weighs in on Bsr Reit’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Bsr Reit in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

