Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

