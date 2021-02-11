Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 27,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.88. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

