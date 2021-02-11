Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 28.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 45.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.46. 78,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,076. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.88. The stock has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.47, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

