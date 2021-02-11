Razor Network Market Capitalization Hits $27.13 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded up 20.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Razor Network has traded flat against the US dollar. One Razor Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001314 BTC on popular exchanges. Razor Network has a total market cap of $27.13 million and $198,301.00 worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,174,778 coins. Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network . The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork

