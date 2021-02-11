RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Up to $3.69

Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.69, but opened at $7.65. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 436,777 shares traded.

RCMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $89.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RCM Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,755 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of RCM Technologies worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.