RCM Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,161 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,332% compared to the average daily volume of 130 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCMT stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The company had a trading volume of 712,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,721. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $89.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.03 million. RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RCM Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

