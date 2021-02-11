RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.55% of RE/MAX worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other RE/MAX news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RMAX opened at $39.13 on Thursday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $726.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

