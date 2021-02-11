Realio Network (RIO) Price Hits $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Realio Network has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $7.72 million and approximately $323,195.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network token can now be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00081037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00086465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00198187 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

Buying and Selling Realio Network

Realio Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

