RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Up 16.3%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.63. 1,684,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,003,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $138.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RealNetworks stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 679.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,038 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of RealNetworks worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.