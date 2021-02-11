Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Up 6.8%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.35 and last traded at $18.02. 1,778,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 1,480,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.87.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RLGY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Realogy in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

In related news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 20,924 shares of Realogy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $292,726.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,099.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Realogy by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Realogy during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Realogy by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realogy by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through four segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group, and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

