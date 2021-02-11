RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of RP traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 80,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. RealPage has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RP shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. William Blair downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $166,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 140,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

