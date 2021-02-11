Rebased Achieves Market Capitalization of $156,570.36 (REB2)

Rebased (CURRENCY:REB2) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Rebased has a market cap of $156,570.36 and $173.00 worth of Rebased was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rebased has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Rebased token can currently be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00002172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.91 or 0.00261292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00097960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00083451 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00060679 BTC.

About Rebased

Rebased’s total supply is 259,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,776 tokens. The official website for Rebased is rebased.fi

Rebased Token Trading

Rebased can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rebased directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rebased should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rebased using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

