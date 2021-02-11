Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Persimmon (PSMMY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Persimmon (OTCMKTS: PSMMY):

2/3/2021 – Persimmon was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/29/2021 – Persimmon had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/28/2021 – Persimmon was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2021 – Persimmon was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Persimmon stock remained flat at $$76.02 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,046. Persimmon Plc has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $70.30.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

