Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Synaptics (SYNA)

Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $135.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $93.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

1/28/2021 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities.

1/21/2021 – Synaptics was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $73.00.

1/7/2021 – Synaptics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

1/6/2021 – Synaptics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – Synaptics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

SYNA traded up $2.93 on Thursday, hitting $125.92. 515,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,761. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $126.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,577 shares of company stock worth $3,240,158 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

