Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 39,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $7.18 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

