Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

RDEIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 39,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

