Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 39,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.
About Red Eléctrica Corporación
Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.
