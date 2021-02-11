Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 72.0% in January

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the January 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDEIY traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. 39,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,124. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $10.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.66.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th.

RDEIY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,372 kilometers; and has 93,735 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

