Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

PHX is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official website is www.redpulse.com/landing . Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix

