RED Reaches Market Cap of $880,622.64 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. RED has a total market capitalization of $880,622.64 and $50,161.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RED has traded up 119.9% against the dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.82 or 0.00384562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000129 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

