Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RWT. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

RWT opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

