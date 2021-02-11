Reef (REEF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $467.03 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Reef has a total market cap of $135.24 million and approximately $467.03 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 63.7% against the dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00056925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.64 or 0.01070781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00054693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.35 or 0.05347981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026666 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00019702 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00034836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 3,965,900,953 coins and its circulating supply is 3,026,721,973 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Reef Coin Trading

Reef can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.