Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.96-3.14 for the period.

REG stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $51.25. 1,135,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,992. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 627,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,355,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 114,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,690,909. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

