Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 4,977 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 793,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.0% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $201,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,035,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after purchasing an additional 115,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,156,000.

VUG stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $267.12. The company had a trading volume of 19,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

