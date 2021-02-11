Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 680 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.32. 173,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,854. The stock has a market cap of $164.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $176.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 77.86%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $7,858,285.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,667 shares of company stock worth $87,370,429. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.