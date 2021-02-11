Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 3,504,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,483,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 203,590 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.05. 26,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,133. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.08.

