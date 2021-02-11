Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.01 Million Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,266 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Guggenheim lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

