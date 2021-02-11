Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up about 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,357. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $340.98. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.