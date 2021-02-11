Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.78 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 417.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,652 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. The stock had a trading volume of 82,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,555. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $67.28.

