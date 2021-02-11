Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,271 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. CX Institutional increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 63.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 46,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.31. 925,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $208.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

