Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 0.8% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,954,221 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $490.19. 17,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.96 and its 200 day moving average is $459.20. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

