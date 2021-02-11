Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 2,760 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $6.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $286.89.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,732,274 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

