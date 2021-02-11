Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,275,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.