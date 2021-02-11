Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 14,754 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,754 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,637,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,546,000 after purchasing an additional 48,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.70.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $4.08 on Thursday, hitting $65.20. 214,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,147. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.90. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

