Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 1,714 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,133 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 23.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Target by 58.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Target by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.48.

TGT stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $190.93. 72,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,212. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.28 and its 200 day moving average is $163.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.