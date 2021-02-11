Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 2,658 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 1.35% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $13,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,412. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $154.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

