Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 35,564 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,564 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.08. 19,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,982. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,002.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

