Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,566 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,316. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.32 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

