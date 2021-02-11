REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

In related news, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,879.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,535,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in REGENXBIO by 748.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. REGENXBIO has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $35.73.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

