Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL) Shares Gap Up to $75.90

Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) (LON:RGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $75.90, but opened at $79.30. Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) shares last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 638,976 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.49. The stock has a market cap of £324.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

Regional REIT Ltd (RGL.L) Company Profile (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

